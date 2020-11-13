All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

Picture Story

This photograph of Lake Monroe was taken just before the peak of the autumn colours season in Mont Tremblant National Park, Quebec, Canada. The contrast between the saturated foliage, the reflection in the calm water and the blue/grey tones of the sky and lake are particularly striking. The leading lines created by the shapes of the small hills and their reflections lead our eyes to end of the bay and the morning mist still hanging in the valley. That morning I got up early, as it is a 1 and a half hour drive from Montreal. My efforts were well rewarded: silence, stillness and beautiful nature; I was happy to be in the moment with my camera.