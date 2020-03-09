Latest Assignment • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

On our campervan roadtrip in nov/dec 2015 in NZ, we visited Lake Matheson on the West Coast; we were there from late afternoon till morning; this picture was taken on one of the viewpoint platforms in the morning when the chance of a smooth water surface is higher, this way the mirror effect was nearly 100%; it's very nice to walk around the lake and to view the majestic mountains in the distance , surely one of many highlights on our wonderful roadtrip.