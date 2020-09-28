All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

Picture Story

In Minnesota, during the months of September and October it is difficult not to be outside taking photos of the fall color. Every year the color is different depending on how much rain we have gotten and when we got that rain. In addition, the most vibrant colors do not usually appear until after the first hard frost. The color change starts in northern Minnesota and creeps down the state. If you're willing to drive a bit, the fall color season can last up to two month. When the color hits the metro area (where I live), I find it hard to drive anywhere without wanting to stop several times along the way to take a photo.