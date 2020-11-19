User Icon
Autumn Visions

Lake Lure, Rutherfordton County, USA by Debbie Rubin

Lake Lure, Rutherfordton County, USA by Debbie Rubin
Picture Story

I was out walking in the woods with my granddaughter who was wearing a red hoodie. The setting was one of the story: The Big, Bad Wolf, where the little girl was on her way to grandma's and the wolf saw her and wanted to eat her. The irony of the setting, especially with the red hoodie was eerily similar. The only difference was that there were no wolves--just bears for us to fear! We were struck by the beauty of the forest, the lighting, and nature's paintbox, textures and raining leaves.

