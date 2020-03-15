Latest Assignment • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

In December 2019 I visited Canada, the winter scenery blew me away as there is nothing comparable in my home country.

As part of the trip we spent a few days at Lake Louise and the mountain valley and frozen lake were as spectacular as I had imagined. This image was taken whilst walking between the Fairmont Chateaux and the boathouse which is out of view to the left of this image. There is a small stream flowing from the lake past the car park and at the head of the stream the lake's frozen surface is broken with this small pool giving a great reflection of the mountains in the background.

Earlier I had been working my way through knee deep snow on the ice of the lake itself looking for a composition that could describe the way I felt. As I headed back towards the Chaeatux I came across this pond where some other photographers were getting down low and taken similar shots. I crouched down near the water's edge and using the flip screen on the back of my camera, composed this show with the lens at 16mm and f/8, looking to get both the trees on the right and the mountain on the left into the frame.

I'm very happy with the way this came out as the golden light on the mountain tops was beautifully reflected in the pool at my feet.