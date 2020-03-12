Latest Assignment • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

Lake Irwin, west of Crested Butte and just below Kebler Pass in western Colorado is one of my favorite places to catch an early morning reflection. I was leading a private tour this summer morning and we were hoping for a "big landscape" image to compliment my client's wildflower images. The trick at Lake Irwin is to get there, not for sunrise, but about an hour later just before the breeze shifts from downslope to upslope and before the boats and paddleboards get on the lake.