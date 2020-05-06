Latest Assignment • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

I was in California for a wedding last Spring, but had heard about the Superbloom happening at Walker Canyon in Lake Elsinore. I made sure to get an earlier flight just so that I could go and hike this trail to see the poppies. The surprise came when I also noticed how many bluebells were in bloom! The purple was really my favorite, but in respecting the trail and leave no trace, I didn't venture close enough to shoot the purples. The day after I was there, this trail was so busy that the city had to shut it down. They realized that new trails were appearing on the hillside from people trampling the flowers in order to get far enough away from others for their own photos.

If I had more time, I definitely would have come back for a sunrise shoot - with the hopes that less people would be at the site. I was actually amazed by the fact that if you just ventured a little further than most of the other hikers, it was easy to get shots without people in them. I was relieved that we had a little bit of cloud cover but the skies were perfectly blue that day!

The next time we are in for the Superbloom, I hope to visit this spot again, but also the Anza-Borrego Park. We have been so lucky that the Superblooms have been less rare the last few years - normally they happen only about every ten years, but we've seen several in the last ten years. What a great Spring time phenomenon!