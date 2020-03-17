Latest Assignment • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

After moving back to Italy from South Africa, and with most of Europe easily accessible by car or short flights, visiting beautiful areas of the continent is relatively easy. This magnificent lake which sits in the Bavaria region of southern Germany is absolutely spectacular and has been on my bucket list for ages.

Lake Eibsee is a crystal-clear natural wonder right at the foot of Zugspitze mountain, which is Germanys highest mountain, and sits at an altitude of 1,000 metres and has eight small islands dotted around its northern side. It is also often referred to as the Maldives of Europe.

I visited this beautiful location during the autumn months of last year with a group of photographer friends, who remained in awe of the spectacular colours that surrounded them. It is a very iconic location, which makes it very difficult to come up with an original shot, like so many of the Alpine/Dolomite lakes in the region.

What attracted me most were the reflections in the water which is crystal clear and a deep blue. Only around the small islands does the water become turquoise due to whiteness of the sand that sits below the surface of the water. On a colour wheel, blue and yellow are opposites (I use this formula often when photographing) so it just made sense to photograph this scene with the yellow-orange colours of the trees and the blue waters of the lake. The dense pine forests in the background were ideal as they allowed the island to stand out as a single unit in the photograph. I also used a CPL filter to reduce the glare and the slight haze that was present.