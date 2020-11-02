Lake Drevviken, Stockholm, Sweden by Konstantinos Vampertsis

All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

Picture Story

This is a long exposure photo of a sunset taken in september 2020 at lake Drevviken in Stockholm Sweden. The lake is comparatively large elongated in form and surrounded by cliffs and trees on all sides. During the summer the lake is busy with people swimming, fishing or simply walking along its shore paths. It also hosts a lot of wildlife in particular various kinds of birds like swans and ducks. In the middle of the lake is a small island connected by a jetty. It is a gathering point for youngsters especially during the summer or when the weather is fine.

I like to use this island for photos because of the many angles of view it offers including possibilities to capture sunsets and sunrises with reflections on the lake surface. I captured this photo from the island. For this sunset the sky was full of dramatic clouds. There was some wind pushing the clouds slowly. All I could do is wait patiently and hope for the sun to shine through the clouds while descending on the horizon. And to my delight the clouds exploded with colour. I prepared to take a long exposure and used a graduated ND filter and a 5-stop ND filter. The photo has been edited in Capture One.