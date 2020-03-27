Latest Assignment • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

Following a recent trip to the Lake District in the UK, I wrote a schedule of locations that I wanted to photograph whilst visiting the beauty of this World Heritage site.

Amongst the lakes near the top of my list was Buttermere. I have read and viewed so many interesting articles about Buttermere that I had planned to spend most, if not all of the day at the location. I had not been to Buttermere since a holiday with my parents when a lot younger.

As I had not had the time to complete a pre-shoot recce, my intention was to get up early that morning, as the conditions were right for a misty start. I had this image etched in my mind. I knew what I wanted and this was my only opportunity during this visit to capture that shot. As I drove to Buttermere, I came across a road closure between Keswick and Buttermere. I had to make a detour which cost me around forty-five minutes of valuable time.

On arrival at Buttermere, I had missed the sunrise by a few minutes, but continued my photography in the fresh and brisk early morning air. I was not disappointed by the results as shown in my attached image. The reflections on the lake were magnificent as the water was so still.

During the hours spent at Buttermere, I was in my element enjoying every second and amassing over one hundred images.

I enjoyed my day at Buttermere and plan to return one day to catch that elusive Buttermere mist shot. I can fully understand why the Lake District is deemed a World Heritage site.