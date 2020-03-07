Latest Assignment • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

An epic sunrise in the Bled lake, in Slovenia.The orange tones of the sun rising through the mountains early in the morning make the scene a unique moment in a magical place at the foot of the Julian Alps in Autumn. Panoramic composed of seven photos with bracketing to get the whole dynamic range of the scene and reflections in the water`s lake.