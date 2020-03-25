Latest Assignment • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

Lake Bled is one of the historical fairytale place in Slovenia. The reflection on the lake changes according to the season, time of the day. But it is always magical. There are different spots around the lake where you can takde different reflections. Blue time, sunrise, sunset are like arrays of different color reflections. Also in winter, snow creates a different atmosphere. People always walk around the lake for relaxing. It is a very small town with very friendly locals.