Reflections Assignment

Lake Bled, Radovljica, Slovenia by Bor Rojnik

Lake Bled, Radovljica, Slovenia by Bor Rojnik
Lake Bled is one of most famous Slovenia places. When you live almost"next door" is easy to go there... if you have time. This time of year lake Bled is normally covered with snow and ice, but this year is too warm for something like that. But still, easy hike, not far away, with lovely view... what else can I do, then just go up there and enjoy. Sunrises are also very nice, but this one on another occasion.

