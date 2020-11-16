All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

Picture Story

Essen is my hometown. it is the heart of a huge industrial region, wellknown for coal mining and steel production. This kind of industry is history now and all the beaautiful spots come into the foreground. Lake Baldeney is one of many reservoirs along the river Ruhr, and a great recreation area. I visitied this spot a few times last autumn. It is easy to arrive , just a short walk from the car park. There is a small stage for rowing boats. I noticed a few of them early in the morning on the lake with a motorized accompanying boat what produced a little movement to the water surface. So with all the leafes in the water and a long shutter speed I got the shot I wanted.