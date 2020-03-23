Lake Baikal, Siberia, Russia by Amos Ravid

Latest Uploaded Picture • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

Winter tour at Lake Baikal in Siberia is a great (and cold) photography experience. Ice caves such as this are only one example of the endless opportunities and unique nature phenomena the lake offers. Some of them exist only during winter, many are only accessible when the lake is frozen. The Ice caves are created by powerful waves splashing into small caves in the cliffs in early winter. They are perfect locations for clear days lacking of interesting sky. Some of the caves are so small that even one person can hardly sit inside. Others, as this one, are wide enough for few photographers to comfortably huddle inside. This photo is a blend of few exposures in order to deal with the dynamic range. It was taken in February 2020 (pre Corona era).