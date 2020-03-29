Lake Baikal, Siberia, Russia by Amos Ravid

Latest Uploaded Picture • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

Winter tour at Lake Baikal in Siberia is a great (and cold) photography experience. Ice caves such as this are only one example of the endless opportunities and unique nature phenomena the lake offers. Some of these exist only during the winter, most are only accessible when the lake is frozen. The Ice caves are created by powerful waves splashing into small caves in the cliffs in early winter. Some caves are so small that even one person can hardly get in. Others, as this one, are wide enough for few photographers to comfortably huddle inside. Anyhow, they are perfect locations for clear days lacking of interesting sky. That was our first day on the lake and what a beautiful welcome it was. The photo is a blend of few exposures in order to deal with the dynamic range. It was taken in late January 2020 (pre Corona era).