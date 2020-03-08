Latest Assignment • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

A few years ago, I had the privilege of joining professional photographer, Tom Mackie, to the beautiful Dolomites, a mountain range in northeastern Italy that spans the provinces of Belluno, South Tyrol, and Trentino. The UNESCO-listed Dolomites, known as the “Pale Mountains” for their silvery color, take their name from the dolomite rock that make up these mountains.

Lake Antorno is a small lake in the Dolomites overlooking Tre Crime di Lavaredo, probably the most distinctive mountain peaks in the Italian Alps. We came here 3-4 times during the course of our trip to photograph the pristine lake at sunrise as well as sunset. As the sun was setting one October evening, it nicely lit the pinnacles on the Cadini di Misurina (a group of mountains in the eastern Dolomites) in golden hues, complete with a mirror reflection on the calm surface of the lake.

I included a couple of coniferous trees on the right side to anchor the frame, and some shore grasses near shore to accentuate the fresh snow line. Since the photo was taken in autumn, you can see the beginning of changing color on some of the trees across the lake.

On this particular evening, our main challenge was to patiently wait for several ducks that were paddling their way around the small lake with abandon. These ducks were present during every one of our visits, and so seem to be a regular fixture at this location. Coaxed with small pieces of bread left over from breakfast, the ducks temporarily left their watery bliss to come on shore and feast upon their treats while we rushed to photograph the restored water reflection.