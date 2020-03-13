Latest Assignment • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

This picture was taken at sunset in early March this year at the Ammersee in upper Bavaria, Germany. I used an exposure time of two minutes. The idea behind was to flatten the water of the see by a long exposure time, in order to have a good mirroring on the water. Therefore I used an ND1000 filter (10 steps) which enlarges the exposure time from 1/8 second towards two minutes, and a gray scale filter GND1.2 to darken the sky.