Laig Bay, Eigg Island, Scotland by Franck Fouquet

Picture Story

Travelling across Hebridean Scotland island with my camper van 4x4, for almost 7 months, I spent few days visiting Eigg. One evening, after a long day with heavy rain, the sky became clear and gave me this sunset.

The atmosphere was so peaceful and smooth I tried hundreds of pictures with different angles until I was too short of light. Nobody around, just the sea, the sand and this magnificent landscape. It looks like I spent an evening in Paradise.