Laguna Colorado, Bolivia by Joke de Jager

A few months ago I was able to take this picture in Bolivia, at the Laguna Colorado, in the Eduardo Avaroa Andean Fauna National Reserve at 4000 mtr. height. The laguna is a shallow salt lake, peppered with white borax islands, in the most beautiful colours I have ever seen. It spans 6000 hectares, but is less than 1 mtr. deep.

Folklore suggests the water is actually the blood of the gods, though scientists seem to believe the colour comes from the algae and rich minerals in the water. Flamingo’s are drawn to the lake thanks to its abundant supply of plankton. Three of the world’s six species of flamingo’s can be found here: the Chilean, Andean and the James’ flamingo. The last one is incredibly rare-the specie is only found in the high Andean plateaus and was thought to be extinct until a small population was rediscovered in 1956. Due to the very cold nights, the flamingo’s freeze in the ice and have to wait for the morning sun to start up again.