Laguna Amarga, Torres Del Paine NP, Chile by Frannz Morzo

Picture Story

Dramatic lenticular clouds and epic lights were witnessed to one of the iconic places in Patagonia (Laguna Amarga). It is very seldom to catch this moods and elements in this location and I was one of the lucky ones to witnessed this moment. This is one of favourite shots during this trip. It's such a unique perspective and mood. The water from the lake perfectly calm and still, with a mirror-like reflections of lenticular clouds. The glowing lights and the peaks of Torres Del Paine was unforgettable. It was an epic trip indeed and worth the travel from Vancouver Canada to, LA, Santiago, Punta Arenas to edge of the world Patagonia!