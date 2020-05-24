Lagos, Algarve, Portugal by Luis Fernandes

All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

Picture Story

He had been confined to the Algarve for two and a half months and the beaches were all banned under the control of the Maritime Police. So I had an idea. They say that the need sharpens the ingenuity. I had the photo reporter card that I got when I took the professional photographer course at NYIP.I grabbed the card and put it around my neck and at 5.30 in the morning I was at the spot in Lagos. I was questioned by the police, showed the card and it was my safe conduct for a photographic dawn 2 and a half months later.