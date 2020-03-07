Latest Assignment • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

The Black Lake of Trentino Alto Adige is one of the many Italian alpine lakes located in Val Nambrone at a height of 2200 meters above sea level in the Adamello Brenta Natural Park.

The area is characterized by the presence of the nearby lakes of Cornisello and the highest lake of Vedretta which takes its name from the nearby Vedretta Nera peak.

Getting to these places is simple and feasible in half a day; from Lago Nero, then, it is possible to see the Vetta Vedretta Nera which is at the center of my shot but if you turn your back on the lake you will be able to see most of the southern Rhaetian Alps with its immense Cima Tosa; the wide view is guaranteed by the valley of the road that leads to Madonna di Campiglio and is a perfect place where to photograph even at sunset as I did with a panoramic shoot.

To take this shoot I placed all my gear really down and near the water to catch perfectly the small yellow grass over the rock, I used a polarizer filter and 2 gnd filters to compensate the high contrast between the sky and shadowed mountains.

When I gone ther I doesn't have any expectiation but me and my girlfriend was lucky for the presence of a good weather and some clouds over mountains.

Unfortunately we had to come back to the car before the sunset due to the not bad road to use to return at home but I liked too much also this morning picture.