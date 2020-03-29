Latest Assignment • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

The Lago di Limits is a very popular spot in the Italian Dolomites and that's for a reason. This place always "delivers", no matter what the conditions are. On this evening last summer, I was gifted with pure golden light and this beautiful reflection. I used my Laowa UWW, to get the most of the reflection and included the rocks in the foreground for a more interesting composition.

I also used a Circular Polfilter, to make the rocks and stones in the water more visible. The only thing, which is really important to know about this spot: the lake sometimes disappears in autumn. When I visited for the first time, I did not know that and went almost the whole way up to Refugio Nouvelau, without finding it. So check this, before you plan to go there.