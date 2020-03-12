Latest Assignment • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

October in the Dolomites. When could be better? With the developing autumn colours and still the possibility of wonderful light and some decent weather. I was on a landscape photography course and our tutor had spoken a lot about this location with its classic views of a church reflection as well as these mountains. We hoped for calm waters and were relieved to see that the lake was, indeed, flat. The group of small boats was an added bonus and created some further interest.