Picture Story

Living not too far from the Dolomites, in northern Italy, a few of my photographer friends and I took a two day trip to this area in the Belluno Dolomites which is absolutely breathtaking. After a steep uphill climb and +-18 kilos on my back, we spent the night in our tents near the little lake or biotope called Lago delle Baste which sits at 2150m asl on the Mondeval plateau.

The unmistakable profile of Monte Pelmo also known as “the Throne of God”, is reflected in the waters of the lake, which has made Lago delle Baste a real a must for all mountain landscape photographers and for all fans of the Dolomites. The photo from this position is an iconic one and it is not difficult to find numerous shots of this beautiful alpine lake in the Dolomites with Mount Pelmo in the background. Lago delle Baste, given its position and size, during the different seasons is subject to sudden expansions of its surface area as well as becoming completely dry during periods without rain or snow melt.

The Mondeval meadows and pastures have been frequented since prehistoric times, and form part of the Pelmo-Mondeval regional nature reserve in the Belluno Dolomites. A short walk from where I took this photo eventually leads to the large boulder where the tomb of the Man of Mondeval and the burial site of this Mesolithic hunter with all his funerary equipment was found. It was an exceptional discovery, due to the observations and intuition of an enthusiast, Vittorino Cazzetta, to whom the museum of Selva di Cadore is named today.

Having been to this area a number of times, I personally prefer the month of June, as there is usually plenty of water and the presence of clouds and storms approaching makes for interesting skies.

For this photo, I used a polaroid filter and tripod.