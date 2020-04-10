Lagazuoi, Dolomites, Italy by Nico Ruffato

Latest Uploaded Picture • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

Are there things that help you get through moments like this? Yes! This image for example. Just in the days before the mass spread of the infection, I managed to spend the night at the Lagazuoi refuge. There were only a few skiers and a few tourists and I was the only photographer .. I was able to witness a spectacular sunset and sunrise, which thanks to photography I was able to take with me and which now keeps me company, reminds me that we live in a beautiful world! Still waiting for us out there, it's up to us to decide how to behave.