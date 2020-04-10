User Icon
Lagazuoi, Dolomites, Italy by Nico Ruffato

Lagazuoi, Dolomites, Italy by Nico Ruffato
Are there things that help you get through moments like this? Yes! This image for example. Just in the days before the mass spread of the infection, I managed to spend the night at the Lagazuoi refuge. There were only a few skiers and a few tourists and I was the only photographer .. I was able to witness a spectacular sunset and sunrise, which thanks to photography I was able to take with me and which now keeps me company, reminds me that we live in a beautiful world! Still waiting for us out there, it's up to us to decide how to behave.

