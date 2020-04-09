Latest Assignment • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

I came to lady Evelyn fall (Northwest Territories) hoping for a clear sky and some northern lights. But at this time, some forest fires veiled the sky. As the sun set, the smoke and the last rays of light created some amazing colors over the waterfall. I went down from the cliff and set up my tripod near the water. I used a ND filter in order to get a longer exposure and create the smooth effect on the water. It lasted just few minutes but it was worth this long ride. I never succeeded to take a phot of the northern light at this location, so I will continue to visit this place until I get the shot I want.