My wife and I decided we would visit Ladderbucket Falls in the Ozark National Forest this spring. This was the first time to visit this waterfall for the both of us. The hike in is about 2 miles. Half of the walk is along an old jeep trail and the rest is bushwacking through the forest. You will hike to a bluff line and climb down through an opening. We followed the creek in the bottom of the drainage and came upon Ladderbucket Falls. This waterfall is in a very unique grotto. The water cascades through the grotto opening and creates a big green pool beneath it.