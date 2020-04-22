User Icon
You are at:»»»Ladderbucket Falls, Ozark NF, Arkansas, USA by Carr Ward
Waterfall Assignment

Ladderbucket Falls, Ozark NF, Arkansas, USA by Carr Ward

By on 0 Comments

Ladderbucket Falls, Ozark NF, Arkansas, USA by Carr Ward
Views: 846


Join our group

Latest Assignment • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

My wife and I decided we would visit Ladderbucket Falls in the Ozark National Forest this spring. This was the first time to visit this waterfall for the both of us. The hike in is about 2 miles. Half of the walk is along an old jeep trail and the rest is bushwacking through the forest. You will hike to a bluff line and climb down through an opening. We followed the creek in the bottom of the drainage and came upon Ladderbucket Falls. This waterfall is in a very unique grotto. The water cascades through the grotto opening and creates a big green pool beneath it.

LPM Special Offer

Please share this post:

Related Posts

Leave A Reply

FREE ADVERTISING

Send us your advert and we will promote it in both magazines FREE of charge

We understand how badly COVID-19 will affect all of us. But we also know that this terrible, unprecedented time will eventually pass – and we want to do what we can to support your photo tours business until that time comes.

Send us your advert
s2Member®