Lacs D’Ayous, French Pyrenees by Ricardo Gayan

Picture Story

Beautiful landscape in the western French Pyrenees, in the area of Aquitania. It is near Spain , where I live. To get the lakes you must walk through a very dense and beautiful beech forest, saving a difference of about 500 m. When you reach an altitude of 1900 m, you will find several lakes, all of them dominated by the Midi Pic. The Midi D'ossau is a mythical mountain among mountaineers and climbers with its 2880 m high, visible from many points in the region. Fantastic and easy trekking that fills the senses.

A place very frequented by walkers especially in the spring and summer time.

We ate at the Refugio d'Ayous contemplating the lake of the same name and on the way back I could observe the beauty of Lake Mieux surrounded by mountains and ocher colors of the end of summer.The picture was taken close to sunset.