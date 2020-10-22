User Icon
Lachute, Quebec, Canada by Jacques Geoffroy

By

This photograph was taken along a creek near Lachute, Quebec, Canada. The challenge here was to integrate a portion of the surrounding environment to the setting of the waterfall. I was drawn to the little branches, green leaves, and the texture of the earth facing the falls. I took three shots and used focus stacking to increase depth of field. A touch of flash brightens up the foreground. Looking at this photograph, I hear the sounds of the falls and it reminds me that we, as photographers, benefit from taking our time to bring our vision and emotion into our compositions.

