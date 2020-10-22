Lachute, Quebec, Canada by Jacques Geoffroy

All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

Picture Story

This photograph was taken along a creek near Lachute, Quebec, Canada. The challenge here was to integrate a portion of the surrounding environment to the setting of the waterfall. I was drawn to the little branches, green leaves, and the texture of the earth facing the falls. I took three shots and used focus stacking to increase depth of field. A touch of flash brightens up the foreground. Looking at this photograph, I hear the sounds of the falls and it reminds me that we, as photographers, benefit from taking our time to bring our vision and emotion into our compositions.