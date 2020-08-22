All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

Picture Story

This is the Grand Lac Saint-Francois in Adstock, Canada. I used to live there and one day I noticed a piece of old wood near the shore. I thought there might be a photograph there but did not really know what to do with it. After looking around I saw the image in my head and I began to work it out. I managed to use the actual old wood with the reflexion of the front facing shore of the lake. I placed the wood between the reflexion of the clouds. The idea was from the beginning to use the image upside down, so the piece of wood would seem to stand in the air among the clouds. This is the result. It is rather surprising at first glance, until we realize the very light water movement, and then the explanation of this strange levitating piece of wood is revealed.