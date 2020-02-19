Latest Assignment • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

January 17, 2018, storm Fionn hits France. At the "Pointe du Raz" in Brittany, the wind speed will be recorded with a peak of 155 km/h (97 mph) very early in the night.

That morning, when I arrived on the scene, the conditions were unforgiving and I would have taken a lot of pleasure in the rain and the wind so much I felt alive in front of the elements of Nature.

However, I had to wait until evening, at the time of golden hour, when the storm had decreased in intensity but draining with it a big swell allowing me to shoot waves of more than 10m (more than 33ft) crashing the famous lighthouse of "La Vieille' with this very beautiful golden light.