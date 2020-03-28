User Icon
La Push, Washington, USA by Ken Vensel

My wife and I went to LaPush, WA for her Birthday weekend. The weather was mostly rainy but on Saturday it cleared up so I took the short hike (3mi-RT) to Second Beach for sunset. I was rewarded with a fantastic sunset, after scouting where to shoot next I found this kelp and used it as a foreground taking both vertical and horizontal shots. The coastline out there is just incredible and I would recommend a trip there for anyone interested in beautiful beaches, and the Ho Rain Forest is only an hour away!

