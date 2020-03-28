La Push, Washington, USA by Ken Vensel

Latest Uploaded Picture • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

My wife and I went to LaPush, WA for her Birthday weekend. The weather was mostly rainy but on Saturday it cleared up so I took the short hike (3mi-RT) to Second Beach for sunset. I was rewarded with a fantastic sunset, after scouting where to shoot next I found this kelp and used it as a foreground taking both vertical and horizontal shots. The coastline out there is just incredible and I would recommend a trip there for anyone interested in beautiful beaches, and the Ho Rain Forest is only an hour away!