Latest Assignment • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

We were on vacation at La Palmyre, on the French Atlantic coast. During a walk with my wife, I noticed this lighthouse, overlooking the beach. We went there, reflex in the backpack ... After climbing the countless stairs (the lighthouse was open and its free access!), We were able to enjoy a 360-degree view. But that is not what impressed me the most! My photographer's eye preferred the view on this spiral staircase which made you dizzy! The shooting was not easy, because holding the camera at arm's length while trying to be in the middle of the stairs, without shaking, made me take several shots ... Whether from the top or from the bottom of the steps, it was relatively impressive. I am not disappointed to have climbed up there, my wife was very happy to have gone down on the other hand! The lighthouse does not look like much from the outside, but its ascent is worth the detour.