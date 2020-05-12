User Icon
You are at:»»»La Coner, Washington, USA by Claude Dalley

La Coner, Washington, USA by Claude Dalley

Views: 606
Spring Colours Assignment


Join our group

Latest Assignment • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

My wife and I went to La Conner, Washington to photograph to annual tulip festival. On our arrival we were informed that every thing was a couple of week behind. The tulips have not yet come into bloom. I was disappointed. Last year it rained and I was unable to get any images. As we drove around the area I spotted fields of daffodils in full color. When I saw this large tree in spring bud, next to one of the daffodil farms I new I had found a winning composition. As I walked closer to the tree with all the daffodils in the background I moved left and right till I could see the image as seen in this photo. I set my camera and took the shot.

LPM Special Offer

Please share this post:

Related Posts

Leave A Reply

FREE ADVERTISING

Send us your advert and we will promote it in both magazines FREE of charge

We understand how badly COVID-19 will affect all of us. But we also know that this terrible, unprecedented time will eventually pass – and we want to do what we can to support your photo tours business until that time comes.

Send us your advert
s2Member®