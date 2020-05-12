Latest Assignment • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

My wife and I went to La Conner, Washington to photograph to annual tulip festival. On our arrival we were informed that every thing was a couple of week behind. The tulips have not yet come into bloom. I was disappointed. Last year it rained and I was unable to get any images. As we drove around the area I spotted fields of daffodils in full color. When I saw this large tree in spring bud, next to one of the daffodil farms I new I had found a winning composition. As I walked closer to the tree with all the daffodils in the background I moved left and right till I could see the image as seen in this photo. I set my camera and took the shot.