Kwakelweg Channel, Maassland, The Nederlands by Lluis Las Heras

Kwakelweg Channel, Maassland, The Nederlands by Lluis Las Heras
I took this photo in Maassland on the Kwakelweg Channel on a cold March day. The weather was good, the air was clear and there were clouds in the sky, but 2 degrees in the air and no wind. As usual under these conditions, the light was wonderful, the sun came up just minutes before taking this photo, and the colors were warm and soft.

The spot is near Rotterdam, closer to the Atlantic Ocean, at the end of the Maass River. The location is 10 km from Delft, between Roterdam and The Hague. These days I was at this place for business and used it in the morning before going to work.
It was early spring, before Easter, and I was staying in a beautiful apartment in Aan de Kwakel.

