Kusharo-ko Lake, Hokkaido, Japan by Efisio Podda

Picture Story

I woke up early and drove from Kitami to Bihoro pass. A very slow drive on a road covered with iced up snow, treacherous conditions in -24c temperature. It was bitterly cold on Bihoro pass with a wind chill factor of -35c. Nothing prepares you for the cold on the wind-swept pass. Sinking on virgin snow unsure of safety past the road guardrail. Treading carefully to setup tripod and camera, but more pain to come as the gloves come off to change settings.

But a reward is in sight at sunrise when a sea of clouds bathes the icy lake below.

