Kurnell, Botany Bay, Australia by Colin Mayer

All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

Picture Story

Having finished taking a sunrise shot at Kurnell, NSW, Australia I was sitting in a cafe enjoying a coffee when the thick fog rolled in. I couldn't see more than about 20metres. I grabbed my camera and headed off to find a minimalist composition. A couple of fishermen had set up their rods and these caught my eye. Simple capture, manual focus (autofocus would not work in bright conditions). Lots to see in the area during bright conditions, and foggy conditions too, as it turned out!