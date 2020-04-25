Latest Assignment • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

The Barron Falls is a tiered cascade waterfall tumbling through a series of 4 drops as its waters flow from the Atherton Tablelands to the coastal plain below before emptying into the Coral Sea beside the city of Cairns.

These days we only get to see the true force of the falls after heavy rain during the Wet season due to a hydro power scheme operating just above the falls and a huge dam with almost 75% of the capacity of Sydney Harbour built across the river some 50 kms upstream.

This particular flow was caused after almost a meter of rain fell in the local area in just 2 days. Unfortunately, I was not able to see the falls in full flow but, even after a couple of days they were still a very impressive sight.

The shot was taken from the main lookout above the upper falls which can be accessed from the car park or from a stop on the train line which travels from Cairns up the Great Dividing Range through the World Heritage listed rainforest to the village of Kuranda at the top of the range.

The weather was still overcast and light rain had been falling but I was fortunate to get a single ray of sunlight, albeit somewhat muted to fall across the falls just after I arrived to provide some highlights.

Unfortunately, to see the falls in their full majesty you have to be prepared to travel here during the summer period which usually involves the risk of torrential rain or tropical temperatures with energy sapping humidity. I promise the discomfort is well worth the effort.