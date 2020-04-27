User Icon
You are at:»»»Kuang Si Waterfall, Luang Prabang, Laos by John Nicklin
Waterfall Assignment

Kuang Si Waterfall, Luang Prabang, Laos by John Nicklin

By on 0 Comments

Kuang Si Waterfall, Luang Prabang, Laos by John Nicklin
Views: 704


Join our group

Latest Assignment • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

As we walked up the trail, we passed numerous small rapids and overflowing pools of emerald water until we arrived at our goal, the Kuang Si Waterfall. The falls are part of a sacred Buddhist site, luckily, this meant that there were no swimmers in the pool at the base of the falls and the full spectacle could be captured sans people if one framed the scene just right. The lighting was subdued but not flat. While the pool had no people, the path we were standing on did, so a tripod was out of the question. Handheld was the order of the day, precluding lower shutter speeds ISO. We take what we can get.

LPM Special Offer

Please share this post:

Related Posts

Leave A Reply

FREE ADVERTISING

Send us your advert and we will promote it in both magazines FREE of charge

We understand how badly COVID-19 will affect all of us. But we also know that this terrible, unprecedented time will eventually pass – and we want to do what we can to support your photo tours business until that time comes.

Send us your advert
s2Member®