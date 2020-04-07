Latest Assignment • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

When touring around Croatia I couldn't help but visit the famous Krka National Park for the day. It was a hot summer's day and by midday I'd reached the main waterfall midpoint and stopped to sit down on a log for a rest and some food and drink. It was blue skies and full of tourists so I hadn't expected to get any photos but as I was sat enjoying the view I realised there was potentially an opportunity.

I spent a few minutes setting up and and taking some test shots and proceeded to snap away. It was incredibly difficult to balance the dynamic range and I couldn't bracket for this scene. I was really pleased with the outcome as I normally wouldn't have tried to shoot waterfalls on such a sunny day. But this now one of favourite waterfall images and gives me sweet summer feels every time I look at it.