While traveling from islands in northern Dalmatia to Zadar, my wife and I made sure to carve out an early morning visit to Krka National Park in Croatia. We’re both waterfall lovers and by all accounts Krka was a waterfall extravaganza that couldn’t be passed up. Getting to the falls requires a short ferry ride up the river from the park entrance or a short hike that takes around 45 minutes.

The erosion of Krka's unique karst formations has created waterfalls almost co-existing within a forest. The aim of this image was to depict the juxtaposition between falls and forest – the powerful flow of the water and the equally powerful resistance of the vegetation. The tree in the foreground seemed particularly stoic in the face of such chaos and so I went with a short telephoto to get in close and then set the aperture to capture the action in the background clearly as well. Since I was below the top of this particular set of the falls, the perspective plus a little bit of compression makes it look like the falls are simply appearing out of the middle of the forest, which actually isn’t that far from the truth. The low angle of the morning light adds just enough glow to the mist coming off the falls to give some pop against other sections that are still in the shadows. An ecosystem unlike any other and we even got to enjoy a quick dip in a pool below the lower falls before continuing on our journey.