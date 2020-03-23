Kozhikode, Kerala State, India by Ajayan Kavungal Anat

Latest Uploaded Picture • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

Sunrise in the tea gardens of Valpari, a hill station at roughly 1400 mts above sea level, on the Anaimalai Hills range of the Western Ghats in the sate of Tamil Nadu, India. The economy of Valparai largely depends on plantation crops. Valparai has a high concentration of tea and coffee estates and the workers live in these estates. Valparai is surrounded by many dams and hydro electric power plants.