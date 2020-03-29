Kovalam, Chennai, India by Sunder Gurusamy

Latest Uploaded Picture • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

Kovalam Rock formation is one of the very few beach rock formation in the south Indian coastline close to Chennai. The image capture is planned to shoot in the evening setting sunlight from the west and capturing along with the alpenglow of the eastern sky. This long exposure photography with the 50mm lens . The time the photograph taken was the ideal beginning of the high tide time to make the rock rightly covered with the water splash as a little later of earlier wouldn't have given the right water movement feel and the glow.

It is always a challenge to capture a public place of interest image in highly populated India without human element , in some images the human element adds dimension and the scale but in this image the plan was not to include any human elements , It was a hard challenge to make sure that we had to time the long 3 minutes by not including a single human element in to the frame. It was an added challenge we had to race against the setting sun as every exposure the lighting condition was changing. Shot in Raw format and later processed using adobe photoshop.