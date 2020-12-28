All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

Picture Story

Summer 2018, after a week in the isle of Korcula in Croatia is the time to return on the land. We had the ferry very early in the morning and we spent the night sleeping on the car queuing for the ferry. Once on the boat we where very tired but as soon as the ferry move and sun begin to rise in front of us the nature opens the show, a soft pink light surround us and the landscape around us. The first minutes of our trip was magique, the exhaustion of the sleepless night was fully rewarded by the spectacle of nature.