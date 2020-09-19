All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

Picture Story

I took this photo in May 2019 on the Konza Prairie in Manhattan, Kansas. This is in the heart of the Flint Hills in Kansas. I got there before sunrise and walked the trail that took me to the top of one of the flint hills. I had my camera on a tripod and positioned it close to the ground to get a foreground with the rocks and the sun rising. I stopped the aperture down to f/16 so I could get a nice sunburst effect with the sun. This morning was a particularly beautiful morning with lots of fog in the low lying areas, and the sky had some nice clouds to add a lot of interest to the sky. It was really a beautiful, peaceful morning to capture the sunrise.