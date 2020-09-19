User Icon
Konza Prairie, Manhattan, Kansas, USA by Angie Harris

Konza Prairie, Manhattan, Kansas, USA by Angie Harris
I took this photo in May 2019 on the Konza Prairie in Manhattan, Kansas. This is in the heart of the Flint Hills in Kansas. I got there before sunrise and walked the trail that took me to the top of one of the flint hills. I had my camera on a tripod and positioned it close to the ground to get a foreground with the rocks and the sun rising. I stopped the aperture down to f/16 so I could get a nice sunburst effect with the sun. This morning was a particularly beautiful morning with lots of fog in the low lying areas, and the sky had some nice clouds to add a lot of interest to the sky. It was really a beautiful, peaceful morning to capture the sunrise.

