Kodachadri Hills, Hosanagar, India by Mythri Shastry

Picture Story

Kodachadri Hill is a mountain peak in the Western Ghats of Southern India. It is elevated at 1,343 meters above the sea level. This region, which records one of the highest rainfall in the country every year has dense forest and is home to millions of wildlife. Best time to visit this place is post-monsoon i.e, after October.

This picture was taken from the peak of the mountain after a hard trek of 5 hours through dense forest and rocky roads.