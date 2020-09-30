User Icon
You are at:»»Kodachadri Hills, Hosanagar, India by Mythri Shastry
Latest Uploaded Pictures

Kodachadri Hills, Hosanagar, India by Mythri Shastry

By on 0 Comments

Kodachadri Hills, Hosanagar, India by Mythri Shastry
Views: 602

All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

Picture Story

Kodachadri Hill is a mountain peak in the Western Ghats of Southern India. It is elevated at 1,343 meters above the sea level. This region, which records one of the highest rainfall in the country every year has dense forest and is home to millions of wildlife. Best time to visit this place is post-monsoon i.e, after October.

This picture was taken from the peak of the mountain after a hard trek of 5 hours through dense forest and rocky roads.

LPM Special Offer

Please share this post:

Related Posts

Leave A Reply

FREE ADVERTISING

Send us your advert and we will promote it in both magazines FREE of charge

We understand how badly COVID-19 will affect all of us. But we also know that this terrible, unprecedented time will eventually pass – and we want to do what we can to support your photo tours business until that time comes.

Send us your advert
s2Member®