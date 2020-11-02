Knowlton Church, Dorset, England by Russ Hawker

All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

Picture Story

Early start for a day out at National Trust Stourhead, decided to stop off en-route at Knowlton Church. Nothing more than an old ruin in a field really. But it looks amazing and has a fantastic history too. This is also adds to the spookiness of the place in the early hours pre sunrise. Especially with the creeky old gate that can set the nerves on edge.

There was a chance of mist according to forecast, which really makes the image at Knowlton. However no such luck but I was rewarded with a glorious sky that light up with some wonderful colour bouncing off the wispy cloud. Really wanted to wide to show not only the Medieval church but also the prehistoric henge. Using the light to show the shape of the henge.