Picture Story

The Kleine Kamp is one of the rivers in Forest Quarter in Lower Austria, that are also called the "amber rivers", because of their characteristic color. Arising from the granite highlands in Upper Austria and Lower Austria with their numerous moors, their yellowish to brown shade has its origin in the rather high iron content. This particular image was taken after a period of heavy rain, so the dynamics of the flow could be shown more impressively. Fortunately, this region is not overcrowded. Therefore I entitled the image in my print portfolio "From a Hidden Place".